KCLR Live : Local Election 2019 Special – Kilkenny City Electoral Area

Friday 10th May 2019

The posters are up and it’s likely you’ve had candidates at your door. The men and women running in the upcoming local elections are looking for your vote. Today, we focused on the Kilkenny electoral area.

We had 11 of the 14 candidates who are running on KCLR Live this morning: Luke O’Connor (NP), Martin Brett (FG), David Fitzgerald (FG), Andrea Cleere (Lab), Andrew McGuinness (FF), Orla Kelly (FG), Steph Hanlon (Sol-PBP), Enya Kennedy (NP), Sean Tyrell (SF), Joe Malone (FF). Missing from photo Malcolm Noonan (GP).

John Coonan (FF), Eugene McGuinness (NP) and Noel G Walsh (NP) were not present at this morning’s event.