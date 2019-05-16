Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live : Local Election Special 2019 – Callan – Thomastown Electoral Area

KCLR96FM News & Sport 16/05/2019
KCLR Live

Thursday 16 th May 2019
The posters are up and it’s likely you’ve had candidates at your door. The men and women running in the upcoming local elections are looking for your vote. Today, we focused on the Callan – Thomastown electoral area. We had 9 of the 12  candidates who are running for 6 seats on KCLR Live this morning:

 Matt Doran (FF)*  ; Joe Lyons (FG) ; Breda Gardner (IND) ; Trish Finegan (NP) ; Deirdre Cullen (FF) ;Michael Doyle (FG); Peter Chap Cleere (FF) Patrick O’Neill ( FG) ; David Kenned ( SF)

John Kelly NP, Michael McGrath NP, John Carroll NP  were not with us this morning…

 

*were not present for picture

 

Close