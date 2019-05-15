KCLR Live : Local Election Special 2019 – Piltown Electoral Area

Wednesday 15 th May 2019

The posters are up and it’s likely you’ve had candidates at your door. The men and women running in the upcoming local elections are looking for your vote. Today, we focused on the Piltown electoral area.

We had 7 of the 9 candidates who are running for 5 seats on KCLR Live this morning:

Grace Doyle ( SF) ; Rob Duggan (FF ) ; Melissa O’ Neill (SF) ; Eamon Alyward (FF) ; John Hayes (FG ) ; Pat Dunphy ( FG) ; Thomas Breathnach (LAB)

Ger Frisby (FF) ; Fidelis Doherty ( FG) and Alan Curran (IND) were not present at this morning’s event…