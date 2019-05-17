KCLR Live : Local Election Special 2019 – Tullow Electoral Area

Friday 17th May

Friday 17th May 2019

The posters are up and it’s likely you’ve had candidates at your door. The men and women running in the upcoming local elections are looking for your vote. Today, we focused on the Tullow electoral area. We had 6 of the 10 candidates who are running for 6 seats on KCLR Live this morning:

Charlie Murphy ( IND) ; John Pender ( FF) ; Billy Nolan (NP) ; Brian O’Donoghue (FG) ;Helena Byrne ( RENUA) ; John McDonald (FF)

Jim Deane (SF) ; Will Patton(LAB) ; Maria Ansbro ( FG) ; John Murphy (FG) were not present this morning..