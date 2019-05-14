KCLR Live : Local Election Specials 2019 – Bagenalstown Electoral Area

Tuesday 14th May 2019

The posters are up and it’s likely you’ve had candidates at your door. The men and women running in the upcoming local elections are looking for your vote. Today, we focused on the Bagenalstown electoral area.

We had 8 of the 9 candidates who are running on KCLR Live this morning: Arthur McDonald ( FF) ; David O’Brien (IND) *; Josie Daly (FF) ; Tommy Kinsella (FG) ; Willie Quinn (LAB) ; Denis Foley ( FG) ; Philip Gahan (FF) and Michael Doran (FG)

Andy Gladney (SF) was not present at this morning’s event.

*Missing from picture as left debate early