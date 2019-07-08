KCLR Live : Local Family’s Struggle with The €1,200 A Day Care For Their Brother

A local man say he doesn’t know what more they can do as the wait goes on for funding to be sanctioned for a more suitable care setting for his brother.

Gerard Cunningham is a patient at St Lukes hospital since last December but according to his family he shouldn’t be there as the ward he is in is not suitable for his needs. It currently costs €1,200 a day to keep Gerard in St Lukes Hospital.

The hope was that a community home through SOS would become available but the funding required from the HSE hasn’t been forthcoming so far.