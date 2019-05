Minister John Paul Phelan says he made a “big mistake” when commenting on the dispute in Dublin over the remaining EU parliament seats there.

The disagreement is over whether Lynn Boylan’s vote should be redistributed as she’s out of the running.

On RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning Minister Phelan said the vote SHOULDN’T be redistributed, but he’s now told KCLR Live’s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin that he was wrong….