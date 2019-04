Monday 29th April 2019

Used syringes, spoons, and bloody swabs are just some of the items that were found by volunteers during a clean-up in Carlow at the weekend.The residents’ committee of Springfield Park say a leaflet for the national needle exchange programme was found with the bag of items.They’re now calling for something be done about it before one of their children or another person gets hurt.

Yvonne Lennon joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin