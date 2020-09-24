KCLR LIVE: KCLR reunites two long-lost friends

Never ones to shy away from a challenge, the KCLR Live team were successful today in reuniting two long-lost buddies.

Mary Williams contacted us all the way from Cork in search of Kathleen Walsh, her Paulstown friend that she had lost contact with as the pair hadn’t seen each other since 1975 but KCLR Live.

The friends met when they worked in London in the 1960s but life got in the way, and they lost touch.

Thanks to the help from our listeners, Mary and Kathleen enjoyed their first conversation in over 40 years live on air with Eimear this morning.

Listen in here. Warning! You will cry.