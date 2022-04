Ailbhe Goff, Make-A-Wish Wishgranter, and Lauren Dempsey, whose wish was granted in 2007.

On April 29th, 2022, Make-A-Wish Ireland will mark their 30th anniversary of granting wishes to children living with life threatening illnesses

Landmark buildings around Ireland will Light Up Blue on 28th April to celebrate the charity’s World Wish Day, Friday, 29th April 2022

Lauren Dempsey shares her experience with us of having her wish granted by Make-A-Wish with her late sister, Gillian.