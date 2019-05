Wednesday 1th May 2019

Margaret Ryan joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin in studio to tell her about the Remeberance ceremony taking place tonight ( Wednesday 1st May) .

A remembrance ceremony for those bereaved by the death of their child during pregnancy, after birth or in childhood will take place this evening. St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny organises the event each year. St Fiacre’s Church in Loughboy hosts this year’s gathering at 7:30pm.