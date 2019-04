Thursday 18th April 2019

Mary Butler joined Eimear in studio to chat about Her Story.

The Arts Office and Cartoon Saloon have joined forces to undertake a community based R+D phase to indentify historical Kilkenny women to celebrate as part of the Herstory celebrations. Ther is a public information evening on Thursday May 9th when the project will be launched by Catherine Roycroft of Cartoon Saloon, Mary Butler, Arts Officer and local historians.