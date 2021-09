Is it ever ok to comment on women’s appearance? That’s the question we are asking this morning.

A number of Carlow and Kilkenny politicians react to Niamh Walsh’s article in the Irish Mail on Sunday that commented on the appearance of a number of male and female politicians.

We hear from Cllr Adrienne Wallace, TD Kathleen Funchion, Cllr Fidelis Doherty, Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh, Cllr Deirdre Cullen and from TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on their experiences.