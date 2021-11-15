KCLR LIVE: Minister Simon Harris on what the Technological University means for Carlow and Kilkenny

Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science joins Eimear in studio ahead of today’s visit to Carlow-Kilkenny.

On plans for the Technological University for the South East, the expansion of the IT Carlow campus and what role Kilkenny might play, Simon Harris says he wishes to see “Kilkenny as a city and county can play a role in that Technological University”.

The Minister is set to meet with a number of local organisations in Carlow and Kilkenny to discuss further education, training and apprenticeships.