KCLR LIVE: Mon 20 September, 2021

Murty Brennan talks OAPS and the financial hardship of living on a pension of €240 a week.

Planned power outage to take place on the same day as communions and confirmations are due to take place in Bagenalstown, Cllr Andy Gladney joins us with the details.

Grainne Kennedy, 3CEA to discuss a webinar highlight local opportunities for community groups and organisations to take the first step in reducing their carbon footprint.

Pat Crotty, Paris Texas Bar and Restaurant talks about recruitment challenges in the hospitality industry at present, the causes and how it is affecting service.

Catherine O’Keeffe, leading Menopause Coach is hosting a menopauses summit which will see expert speakers tearing down myths around menopause.

Samantha Rawson, The Canine College is talking about how to keep your dog in the garden and how to stop them digging it up. Samantha answers your questions on barking, trust issues and shock collars.

Travel Journalist Eoghan Corry joins us to talk about the volcano eruption in La Palma and how that’s affecting travel.

Jane Byrne Studio Dancewear, Carlow and Aideem O’Hagen, The Ballet Barn on reopening.

