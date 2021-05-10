KCLR LIVE: Monday 10 May, 2021

On Monday’s KCLR Live:

With libraries, museums, galleries and salons reopening to name but a few of the restrictions that are easing today, we’ll be chatting to retailers and business owners across Carlow-Kilkenny to find out who’s back to work and what shoppers can expect.

Kilkenny people tell Diageo to open the Smithwick’s Experience. Anthony Morrison tells us about the petition that’s been set up calling for the Smithwick’s Experience to be saved.

Fr Paddy Byrne talks to us after his first Mass in front of his congregation.

The Irish Birth Movement, Midwives are set to protest as partners continue to be locked out of the birthing process. We hear from Brenda O’Toole, Community Midwife as she asks people to join the social distanced protest outside St. Luke’s Hospital on Thursday morning at 11am.