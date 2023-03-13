KCLR Live: Monday, 13th March 2023

KCLR Live:

Shark Hanlon talks to us about praying for the rain to stop in time for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. His heroic horse, Hewick, will be a contender this Friday all going well. Detail Menswear has suited and booted jockeys, trainers and punters for the big event – we talk to Philip McDonald. Tony Mullins talks to Brendan Hennessy about Princess Zoe, a cracking young horse that will attempt hurdles after her success on the flat. Continuing with Seachtain na Gaeilge, we hear from the author who is on a mission to teach the national anthem to every school child. Samantha Rawson talks to us about keeping your dogs mentally fit. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions and comments.