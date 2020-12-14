KCLR Live: Monday 14th December, 2020

On this morning’s KCLR Live, Eimear is joined by President of Tullow Rugby Club, Paddy Browne and Dan McInerney, former colleague at Carlow County Council to pay tribute to the life of the late Ger O’Brien.

We hear from Heather Porteous, a Kilkenny mother who’s son tragically died by suicide on lack of mental health services for young people.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services discusses the cost of working from home and proposals for a one off “Wealth Tax” in the UK in order to allay the costs of the Covid pandemic – could we follow suit?

Cornelia McCarthy discusses concerns over proposed wind turbines for Mount Leinster and the online petition which has now garnered nearly two thousand signatures.

Susan Brennan joins us live from Adelaide for our Yulefest Kilkenny, Dial the Diaspora feature to tell us the story of how he parents met while her mum was hitchhiking around Ireland.

Motivational speaker, Enda O’Doherty tells us that anything is possible in today’s motivation and inspiration piece.

Stuart Clark of Hot Press talks to us about the Hot Press Yearbook.