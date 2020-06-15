KCLR Live: Monday 15th June 2020 (Full Show)

On today’s show…

In part one, we talked to Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey nursing home as visitor restrictions have changed from today.

How are our local attractions getting on since the reopening? We talked to the Reptile Zoo and Nore Valley pet farm. We get an update on thunder and lightening reports from Carlow Weather from the weekend.

In part two, Eimear talks Government formation and what will happen today. She’s joined by the Irish Times’ Fiach Kelly. She also gets the grassroots views from local councillors Arthur McDonald FF, David Fitzgerald FG and Maria Dollard GP.

Lots more including an interview with CEO of the Irish Dental Association Fintan Hourihan on the issue of medical card holders finding it difficult to access dental treatment.

PART ONE



PART TWO

