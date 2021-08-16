KCLR Live: Monday 16th August, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

All this week on KCLR Live, we are celebrating Heritage Week with a host of great interviews and prizes.

A local GAA club pays tribute Amanda Kinsella, an incredible young woman who was a high achiever on and off the field. Twenty-seven-year-old Amanda’s life was sadly cut short while travelling from a friend’s wedding.

Afghans are waking up to a new world as the Taliban has taken Kabul…we hear from Miriam Donohoe, former journalist who spent time in Afghanistan after 9-11.

We find out how farmers are protecting our barn owls and lots more besides.