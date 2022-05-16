KCLR LIVE – Monday 16th May 2022

Brian Higgins, Founder of Accommodation for the Event spoke about his business and the listings in Kilkenny.



Local Mother’s Martina Smith and Shelly Audoire join Eimear to update us on the latest news about their children on the Occupational Therapist waiting list.

Noel Keating has been inducted to the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame and he chats to Eimear about this experience.

Karen Kealy has been blind since birth and she tells Eimear that she is furious National Council for the Blind Ireland NCBI name change to ‘Sight Ireland’

Eimear was joined by Samantha Rawson thanks to Connollys Red Mills to chat about A Dogs Life!



Author of ‘Small Town Ireland: Tullow 1940 Onwards’ Eugene O’Connor talks to Eimear about the book.

Eimear is joined by Anne Teehan to talk about Biodiversitry Week.

