KCLR Live: Monday 18th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

KCLR’s CEO John Purcell in Kilkenny and Carlow optician Ber Jennings report from both locations as restrictions lift and many employees get back to work this morning.

A Callan mother-of-two talks to Eimear about why her husband is still stuck in the Lebanon.

Dt Tadhg Crowley answers your medical questions and discusses the latest Covid-19 updates.

Physiotherapist David Roche tells listeners about the challenges of kick-starting his business again.

After a row of trees were vandalised in Kilkenny, one local resident took to the phoneline to tell listeners about it.

We hear from Mark Redmond who shares his thoughts on the old mills along the River Nore as part of My Local Area.

Part Two:

Rachel Doyle didn’t sleep a wink last night in preparation of the reopening of the Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven in Carlow.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes updates listeners on Operation Fanacht.

Ward Kinsella talks about the reopening of his car sales showroom.