KCLR LIVE: Monday, 19th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

As Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in the Dominican Republic, Zara and Joanne Doyle from Graiguecullen are stranded and terrified. We also hear from Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly who keeps an eye on the Hurricane.

Triona Phelan provides an update on her 8-year-old daughter Brianna’s upcoming spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis.

Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes have not been compensated. Helen Wemyss, a survivor, joins us on this.

At this morning’s council meeting, Mayor David Fitzgerald discusses calls for local property tax reductions.

Pat Comerford of Flower Power, who is currently in the UK, and Carlow native John Nolan, who now resides in London, chat about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Dyane Hogan of Graiguecullen Swimming Pool explains how rising energy costs affect the community pool.

Samantha Rawson of The Canine College discusses the difference between properly socialised dogs and over-exposed dogs, the late Queen’s corgis, and other dog-related topics.

John Edward Nolan tells us about “Putting on the Ritz” starring John and Luke Thomas, an iconic song and dance performances from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema.

Orla Barrett, Senior Engineer at Carlow County Council, and Shane Casey, Environmental Awareness Officer at Carlow County Council, to encourage girls to pursue STEM careers.

Fran Whearty, National Lottery Communications Executive, on the winning lottery ticket worth €500,000 sold in Kilkenny.