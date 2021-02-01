KCLR Live: Monday 1st February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services has a massive €500 to give away this week – that’s €100 to one lucky KCLR Live listener every day this week. All you have to do is guess how much Gerry has in his pocket each day.

Kilkenny man, Ward Kinsella tells us how he is getting on three years after experiencing a stroke and also chats about having contracted Covid19.

June Doran of June Doran Properties in Carlow discusses rising house prices and the market outlook for the coming year.

We catch up with Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home on how the situation is there, following a very bleak Christmas.

The latest in our Keep Well “My Home Place” series produced by Monica Hayes, in association with The Heritage Office, Kilkenny County Council and Ossory Youth catches up with Jim Walsh, former teacher and author.

Carlow woman, Niamh Brophy set off to Canada in July. She sent us a voice note this morning to let us know how she is getting on, what the Covid situation is like there and receiving the vaccine.

Fr. Willie Purcell tells us about St. Brigid and motivational speaker and author Enda O’Doherty shares his words of wisdom.