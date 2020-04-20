KCLR Live: Monday 20th April 2020 (Full Show)

There was lots on todays show.

We heard from local publican Pat Grotty about the commentary from the Health Minister in relation to how long we might expect pubs to remain shut.

Dr Tadhg Crowley was on about the new Community Hub in Kilkenny which he said was quiet this morning.

Carlow woman Roisin Mullen spoke to Eimear on KCLR Live live from New York. Roisin grew up outside of Tullow but moved to New York in 1979, she’s been cocooning but is a registered nurse and offered her thoughts on what is happening in US.

Carmel Everard reminded us of how some people are suffering more than here in Ireland when she highlighted the plight of Chernobyl children on the show. Carmel usually hosts Ivan and Vasili at her Co Kilkenny home but this year, the travel is off due to the pandemic

And Lotto luck: Ray Flynn tells us about how he sold yet another winning ticket!

PART ONE



PART TWO

