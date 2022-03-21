KCLR LIVE: Monday 21 March, 2022

On Monday’s KCLR LIVE:

Former Cllr Walter Lacey, Rory Healy of R Healy & Son Funeral Home and Fr Tom Little, Parish Priest of Askea call for an apology from parade organisers in Mayo and Clare.

Floats in two parades have been criticised for the portrayal of the tragic death of Peadar Doyle death represented in St Patrick’s Day Parades.

18th March was World Young Rheumatic Diseases Day. Carlow mother, Caitlinn Keeley is raising awareness of Youth Rheumatic diseases, following her two-year-old son’s diagnosis.

We hear from Stephanie McDermott, lecturer at Carlow College as she eagerly awaits the arrival of a family of three children and two children from Ukraine.

Mark Smith and Aisling Byrne chat to KCLR LIVE today on World Down Syndrome Day.

Mark is launching a national tour of his autobiographical play “Making a Mark” an insightful commentary on his own life as an artist with Down Syndrome.

Answering your questions about your dog’s behaviour today, Samantha Rawson of The Canine College tells us what might be hampering your success when it comes to getting your pooch to cooperate.

Bishop Denis Nulty on discussions around making properties available to refugees from Ukraine and collections taking place next Saturday across the diocese.

Des Willoughby joins us ahead of the Big Top Concert Series at Rathwood. The Mother’s Day Concert, taking place on Sunday 27th March @5.30pm will be in a new fully seated and heated big top.

