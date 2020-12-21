KCLR Live: Monday 21st December 2020

We had a super morning celebrating Bagenalstown on this morning’s KCLR Live.

Colin and Eoin Rea from Rea’s Department Store and Rea Communications respectively, joined us. Colin told us all about the new Bagenalstown APP which has been developed under the towns and villages renewal scheme fund as well as the Christmas by the Barrow initiative.

Michael Connolly of Connolly’s Supervalu and Lisa Healy of Healy’s Pharmacy popped along for a chat.

Ciara Redmond of the Bird Cage Café and Suzanne McCullagh of McCullagh’s Bagenalstown Spar at the Royal Oak told us all about how life and work are going for them.

Caroline Fenlon of told us about her work at Bagenalstown Secretarial Services.

Carlow / Kilkenny Samartians tell us about offering constant support locally.

Marian Manning of St. Lazerian’s House told us about the work being done there and appealed to local people to stay safe and keep their contacts low this festive season.

Lori Doyle of Fleurtation on Kilcarrig Street chatted all things party prep and flowers.

And Michael Kinsella, Manager at Connolly’s Topline Hardware wished customers a very happy Christmas.