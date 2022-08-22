KCLR LIVE: Monday, 22nd August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Mom-of-four Naoimh, three of whom have had ‘special provision’ tickets in previous years due to medical conditions, is left stressed over not having heard back from the school bus providers.

Dr. Elaine Callinan, Author and Lecturer in Modern Irish History at Carlow College, chats to us about Michael Collins and his legacy.

Eithne Larkin, Marketing and Recruitment Lead with Origins Foster Care, tells us about the urgent need for foster carers in the Kilkenny, Carlow and broader area.

Mary Kennedy, Chairperson of the judging panel at Rose of Tralee, chats to us about the event and the people involved in making it happen.

Samantha Rawson of the Canine College on the importance of supervising dogs’ play to prevent problem behaviour.

Elaine Whelan, Family Support Programme Coordinator with CRY.ie, is looking for Helpline Support Volunteers.

Mullinavat Matters, in conjunction with Pride of Place, are hosting an afternoon of celebrations in the Mullinavat Community Centre. Organiser Sarah Dermody joins us on this.