KCLR Live: Monday 25th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live, presented by Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Eimear takes a look at the stories making headlines over the weekend,

Cancer campaigner and patient advocate Vicky Phelan tells KCLR Live that she is blown away by the amazing support she has received ahead of beginning her clinical trial in the State’s tomorrow,

Liam Lysaight of the National Biodiversity Data Centre tells us about the huge increase in “citizen science” as more of us are out and about in nature,

Denis Malone, Senior Planner with Kilkenny County Council tells us about this evening’s public consultation meeting on Kilkenny City and County core strategy and housing policy.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather tells us that rain is on the way,

Monia Hayes has the latest in our “My Home Place” series as part of the Keep Well Campaign, managed locally by Kilkenny County Council, in collaboration with the Heritage Office and Ossory Youth. This week we hear from well known actor and director Mary Craddock.

Sean Defoe, Political Correspondent discusses today’s Cabinet meeting and the likelihood of an extension to our lock down measures.

Motivational speaker and author of “I’m Fine!”, Enda O’Doherty joins us with some words of inspiration.