KCLR Live: Monday 26th June 2019 (Part One)

Eimear speaks to local man Turlough O’Brien about the new research which showed The Barrow in Carlow to be heavily littered. The report showed only 16% of coastal areas & waterways surveyed are clean.

In business news, Dr Vivienne Patterson speaks to Eimear about the range of courses which Springboard are offering to the public. She encourages people to consider developing their skillset to future-proof the workforce of Ireland.

Eimear speaks to some local farmers who are protesting in Grannagh over the ongoing beef disputes. Talks were held to resolve the issues but The Beef Plan Movement has rejected the deal as they say it does not go far enough to deal with pricing control measures that factories & retailers put on farmers.

