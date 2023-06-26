KCLR Live: Monday, 26th June 2023

KCLR Live:

Kilkenny and Dublin’s Senior Camogie players had a joint sit-down protest at Parnell Park on the weekend; Martin Quilty discusses the matter. Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly looks back at the unbelievable scenes at Enniscorthy. We hear about Carlow’s Summer Walking Festival 2023. Samantha Rawson talks about dog illness. Journalist and broadcaster John Masterson on the resignation of Dee Forbes as Director General of RTE. He shares how this will affect the public’s perception of the organisation. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions, and comments.