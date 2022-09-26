KCLR LIVE: Monday, 26th September 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

Simon Lewis, Principal of Carlow Educate Together, on the announcement that the State is to provide free school books to all primary school children from next September.

Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland. Ida Milne, Lecturer in European History at Carlow College, on how this will deliver a psychological hit to unionists.

PULZE, aka Leon Duffy, to release his Suicidal Signs music video on the 30th of September. He uses his music to raise awareness of what signs a suicidal person may have.

Noel Sherry, CEO of the Good Shepherd Centre, on the housing crisis in Kilkenny and the rise of homelessness in Ireland.

Mags Kirwan, owner of Goatsbridge Trout Farm, discusses her current financial challenges as a small business owner. She also shares her thoughts ahead of the budget.

Alison Hehir and Jennifer O’Keeffe, announce that their team at Alison Hehir Studio are finalists for “Hair Salon Team of the Year”.

Christine Carroll is appealing for help to find his cat, Brutus, who was last seen at Kilbride, Carlow.