KCLR LIVE: Monday 27 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Eleanor Peters from Play Together in Carlow Educate Together and a full daycare service in Crossneen Manor and has opened a brand-new Montessori school in Graiguecullen.

Brian Cooke SIMI Director-General is talking about rising fuel prices and regressive tax proposals on electric vehicles.

We hear from Grace Kelly who is currently on holiday in Norwich on the fuel shortages there and how she is currently driving place to place to find somewhere to fill up her vehicle.

Julie Power joins us in studio to talk about Connecting to Nature, a new business promoting the well-being benefits of connecting to nature and promoting biodiversity.

Irene Davis, Mum of baby Abigail joins Eimear to talk about the special care baby Abigail has required since birth but is improved. Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation joins the conversation to talk about the support Jack and Jill offer families in Carlow and Kilkenny and how you can help by taking part in The Up the Hill for Jack & Jill fundraising challenge. For more information visit www.jackandjill.ie or call Jack & Jill on 045 894538.

Samantha Rawson of The Canine College joins us to answer your questions about your dog’s health, happiness and training.

Sleep Expert, Johann Callaghan tells us some of the surprising benefits of quality sleep and how to get a good night sleep at any age.

