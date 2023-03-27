KCLR Live: Monday, 27th March 2023

KCLR Live:

Private landlord Andrew Hickey describes how he’s trying to sell a property with a tenant-in-situ to the council but having no luck. We say “Hello, How are you?”, ahead of this week’s mental health campaign in Carlow. SEAI tells us how retrofitting of homes is going in Carlow Kilkenny. Dog’s sport and activities with Samantha Rawson. Men’s experience of sexual violence as we continue our series with KASA. The GAA ban counties and clubs from promoting charities and causes on their jerseys. Those and lots more, including your texts, comments, and mentions.