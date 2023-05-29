KCLR Live: Monday, 29th May 2023

KCLR Live:

Roadworks are underway on various roads in Kilkenny. KCLR’s Senior Reporter, Edwina Grace, and Director of Services of Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler, discuss the matter. ‘Get Rare Aware’ is a campaign urging politicians to take action on Ireland’s under-resourced genetic services. We get last minute revision tips and advice for parents on how to mind their child’s mental health during the exam season. We hear about an appeal for more blood donors, support for older people, and lots more!