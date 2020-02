Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Eimear chats with Fianna Fail general election candidate Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

John Edward Nolan and Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty talk Dancing With The Stars, while Lisa Harker talks to us about Operation Transformation Stoneyford.

Denise Walsh and Lynsey Frahill tell us about their fundraising efforts for little Heidi Griffin.