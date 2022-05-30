KCLR Live: Monday, 30th May 2022

KCLR Live;

On Monday’s Show,

Driver Eamonn Ryan finds it difficult to get accomodation for 30 drivers for the Irish Open due to high prices. 50 properties advertised for Irish open and Eamonn thinks they haven’t a prayer of being rented out, says Kilkenny people in “cloud cuckoo land” and amounts are too high. Are they being too greedy or unrealistic?

Linda Keating, Co-Founder of Marie Keating Foundation, tells us about the services that the foundation offers and the Camino Walk happening in September.

RTE2’s hit show First Dates Ireland is currently taking applications. First Dates Ireland Series Producer, Robert Lanigan on this.

Niall Hatch, Public Relations, Branches and Development Officer with Birdwatch Ireland, discusses the appeal that Birdwatch Ireland has written to government ministers to find €17 million for a national scheme to support farmers to support threatened farmland birds.

Samantha Rawson answers listeners’ questions on car and crate training your dog. With a special visit from Samantha’s new puppy Rascal!

Jannette O’Brien, Environmental Awareness Officer with Carlow County Council, and Bernadette Malone, Enivronmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council, all about food waste.

Chaos at Dublin airport as thousands were forced to queue outside. Mark Duffy, who recently traveled through Dublin Airport yesterday, and Travel Expert Eoghan Corry on this.