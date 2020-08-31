KCLR Live: Monday 31 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Sergeant Peter McConnon tells Eimear about a mugging in Carlow.

Journalist Breda Joy and taxi driver Ray Carroll talk about revelers behaving badly.

Dr Tadgh Crowley discusses the return to school, as well as the Russian Covid-19 vaccine.

Breda Fell talks about International Overdose Awareness Day.



Part Two:

Dara Keogh of GeoDirectory explains why commercial vacancies are important to record.

Carlow athlete Marcus Lawlor chats about his weekend success.

Catherine Cox tells Eimear about the Emergency Card Scheme being launched today for carers.

Andrew McGuinness talks about fears over crowds socialising in Kilkenny.