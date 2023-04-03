KCLR Live: Monday, 3rd April 2023

KCLR Live,

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin cancels KCLR interview after his tweet goes viral. We speak with Eoghan Corry who is live in Rhode Island where Donald Trump supporters are outraged. VAT cut for solar panels – we talk to an installer. House prices in Carlow and Kilkenny – myhome.ie expert tells us how they’ve risen in Carlow but fallen in Kilkenny. Samantha Rawson answers questions on dog behaviour and gardener Paul Smyth tells us about the new Gardening Show coming to KCLR tomorrow evening. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions, and comments.