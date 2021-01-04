KCLR Live: Monday 4th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Edward Hayden guest presenting:

Former Bishop of Ossory, Archbishop Elect, Dermot Farrell tells us about his new role as Archbishop of Dublin.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has a weather update and urges caution on the roads in the coming days.

Kilkenny Chamber CEO, John Hurley on Brexit becoming a reality.

Charlie Curran urges listeners to sign up to the 7th Annual Charlie Curran Memorial Run, which is a virtual event this year.

Professor Anthony Staines says this can be our last lockdown, if we make the necessary choices and support public health to control Covid19.

Motivational Speaker and author of “I’m Fine!” Enda O’Doherty gives us practical advice for making changes to our lives.

And, Michael Fortune tells us about the old Irish traditions surrounding the New Year.