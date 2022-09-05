KCLR LIVE: Monday, 5th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Volunteers with the Citizens Information Centre are no longer needed as information providers. We speak with experienced volunteers about this matter. Volunteers Susan Dowling, Kay, Fergus, and Margaret join Eimear to discuss this matter.

Caroline O’Toole tells us that her daughter, Amira, started school last week after an uncertain summer.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness, also a member of the Animal Welfare Committee, talks about allowing pets in the new houses and apartments.

Bríde de Róiste is celebrating 40 years since the founding of the Gaelscoil in Carlow.

Samantha Rawson of the Canine College on the importance of play for dogs. She also tells us about the event ‘Pups in the Park’ happening next Sunday.

Aoibhín Murphy, a former Kilkenny Rose, had her images and identity stolen and used on numerous dating websites.

Eimear, Ethna Quirke, and Amy McLoughlin chat about all things Electric Picnic. Tavo of CIBO Carlow was serving pizzas at the Festival. We also speak with Stevie Cahill who was a special mention at the comedy tent.