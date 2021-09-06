KCLR LIVE: Monday 6 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Mike Wall, Manager Kilkenny Minor Camogie team who won the All-Ireland final yesterday and Niamh Phelan, Dicksboro and Sarah O’Donnell, Young Ireland co-captains of the Kilkenny Minor Team join us to talk about yesterday’s win over Cork.

Inspector Paul Donohoe, Divisional Road’s Policing Officer to highlight the 24 people who have lost their lives on Irish roads this August, making it the deadliest in over nine years. We’re reminded that as we’re getting back to school traffic and avoiding accidents around schools and preventing traffic around schools

Eoin Houlihan, Career Guidance Expert, The Carlow Academy to talk leaving cert points as the government has announced its aim to that three-quarters of applicants get one of their top three choices and what that means for applicants.

Jannette O’Brien, Carlow Environment Awareness Officer and Bernadette Moloney, Kilkenny Environment Awareness Officer join us for Waste in Focus Week to discuss disposing of your rubbish correctly and how to avoid fines.

It’s A Dogs Life with Samantha Rawson from The Canine College. This week Samantha is talking about how to handle returning to work or college and managing any separation anxiety that may arise.

Author and host of The Mighty Mini Podcast, Enda O’Doherty joins us for Inspiration Motivation to help us start the week on the right foot.

Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland discusses Sarah Harding’s passing, and the resources available to women to help protect themselves.