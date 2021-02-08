KCLR Live: Monday 8th February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

The Irish Farmer’s Association are set to refuse walkers access to their farmlands in a bid to protect their livestock – Chairman of the IFA National Sheep Committee, Sean Dennehy tells us more.

Karolyn McDonnell and Klaudia Tarnowska of IT Carlow chat about their Fabrikk 2.0 project, which aims create awareness about Fast Fashion through garment bombing.

Paul Cummins of Kilkenny Storm Ice and Inline Hockey Club is calling for a new multi sports facility in Kilkenny.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather encourages listeners to prepare for very cold weather.

Monica Hayes talks to Sean Doherty, electrician and well-known MC in the latest in our Keep Well “My Home Place” series in association with Kilkenny County Council and Ossory Youth.

Cllr. Fintan Phelan tells us about exciting plans for a new civic space in Carlow.

Motivational speaker and author of “I’m Fine!”, Enda O’Doherty pays tribute to his wonderful Mammy.