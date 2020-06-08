KCLR Live: Monday 8th June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Lorcan Xavier Thompson tells Eimear about his experience of racism in Carlow and why it prompted him to organise a protest.

Siobhan O’ Sullivan talks about the reopening of Mount Juliet Estate.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers all your medical questions and Covid-19 updates.

Employment law specialist Alan Hickey discusses the challenges of getting a workforce back at work.

Seamus Quigley chats with Eimear about Phase Two opening in Thomastown.

Part Two:

Paul Kavanagh checks from Urlingford.

James O’Toole outlines the hosepipe ban.

Sharon Smyth from the Riverbank Restaurant talks about how Tullow has been coping.

Cllr Joe Lyons checks in from Callan on the first morning of Phase Two.

Turlough O Brien chats about his future plans after stepping down from his Carlow football. He also pays tribute to the late Lester Ryan.

Alan O Reilly and Domhnall Doyle catch up with Eimear from Carlow Town and Kilkenny City as more businesses begin to open up.