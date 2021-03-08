KCLR Live: Monday 8th March, 2021

KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

On today’s show:

Minister for the OPW and flood relief, Patrick O’Donovan joins KCLR Live,

Emma Uí Bhrion from Glor Ceatharlach, on Carlow’s Seachtain na Gaeilge plans,

David Garvey, from Kilkenny talks about building his dream home with partner Dee Hayden,

Motivation and Inspiration with author Enda O’Doherty,

My Home Place with guest Ramie Leahy from Thomastown,

Allison Farrell, Owner of Play and Learn Preschool in Bagnealstown and Newbridge on re-turning to pre-school,

and Sarah Geraghty, The Communications Clinic on Zoom Etiquette.