Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR LIVE: Monday, 8th May 2023

Catch up on today's show with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario08/05/2023

KCLR Live:

Deputy Pearse Doherty joins the programme – we talk mortgage interest hikes and whether Carlow-Kilkenny will get a Sinn Féin minister after the next general election. The Carlow Arts Festival will be launched tomorrow, and we talk to the director Benjamin Perchet. KCLR friends abroad watch the coronation and offer their thoughts on King Charles. Pampered pooches at the new pet wash. Strike looms for the national ambulance service, and lots more, including your texts, mentions, and comments.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario08/05/2023