KCLR Live: Monday 9 March 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am – 12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Jenny Sinnott discusses the upcoming Orchard Fostering events in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Inistioge native and film director Andrew Baird talks movies, the US and his new star-studded sci-fi movie.

Aidan Fogarty updates Eimear on his time on Dancing with the Stars.

Dr Tadgh Crowley tells listeners about new GP restrictions for those with respiratory illness.

Robert O’Connor, head of research at the Irish Cancer Society discusses cancer and the coronavirus.

