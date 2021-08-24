KCLR LIVE: More than 1 in 4 convicted sex offenders living in the South East

More than 1 in 4 convicted sex offenders being monitored under a multi-agency risk-management programme are living in communities in the southeast according to the Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Management programme (SORAM) annual report

Ellen O’Malley Dunlop, Former CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, School of Law at the University of Limerick joins us to discuss balancing the rights of the offender with those of victims and the locality.

Ellen explains what is required of offenders who are being monitored by a multi-agency risk-management programme and what is required of offenders in the community.