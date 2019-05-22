KCLR Live: Mother of Four Speaks on Lack of Childcare in Kilkenny

Anabela Almeida also known as ‘Supermummy’ was speaking to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on the lack of childcare in Kilkenny.

She told Eimear although she would like to return to work the shortage of childcare services in Kilkenny means she has to stay home and look after her four young children. She mentioned that it is particularly difficult to to find a creche for babies under the age of one.

‘I would even go as far as saying the nursing crisis would be lessened if childcare wasn’t an issue. It really has a knock on effect in every area of society, I think’ Ms Almeida told Eimear earlier.

Although on maternity leave, Ms Almeida is a registered midwife and also helps mothers and newborns in the community with breastfeeding and infant massage.