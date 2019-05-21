KCLR Live: Mother Raises Questions over OT Services Provided in Kilkenny

Tuesday 21st May

Shelly Audoire, mother of Joe; an autistic seven year old, spoke to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin today about lack of Occupational Therapy services in Kilcreene, Co Kilkenny.

Ms Audoire has been waiting over a year to see an occupational therapist for her autistic son, Joe. She still has heard no update on when exactly there will be an available appointment for her child. She has been told several times that she will be on the waiting list for at least twelve months.

She has recently been told that they are now down an Occupational Therapist at Kilkreene Hospital which has added greatly to the delays and uncertainty in appointments. She spoke on KCLR Live today seeking answers for herself and her son.